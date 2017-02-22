‘The First Karaoke: Enka!’ at JACCC

The opening reception for “The First Karaoke: Enka!” will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center’s George J. Doizaki Gallery, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Bruce Yonemoto’s new body of work, a multi-channel media installation, refreshes the original political content of enka songs — traditional-style Japanese popular ballads — by enlisting the help of artists to write contemporary lyrics to recently popular enka melodies.

In addition to Yonemoto’s installation, an installation of vintage enka album covers will be on display. Artists participating include Kaz Oshiro, Koki Tanaka and Taro Hattori.

“Enka!” is made possible in part by a grant from the Pasadena Art Alliance.

The installation runs through April 2. Gallery hours: Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Mondays and holidays.

For more information, call (213) 628-2725 or visit www.jaccc.org.