‘Aloha by the Bay’ on March 11

SAN FRANCISCO — “Aloha by the Bay,” a benefit for the Nihonmachi Street Fair, will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m. in the Imperial Ballroom at Hotel Kabuki, 1625 Post St. in San Francisco Japantown.

The music series will feature Kalei Gamiao, Jon Yamasato, Justin Young and Patrick Landeza, plus performances by Hālau Nā Wai Ola. The emcee for the evening will be Derrick DeMotta.

Aloha. One small word with many meanings: love, peace, goodbye, hello. Like the Nihonmachi Street Fair, which has been celebrating diversity and community involvement for 40 years, the word “aloha” inspires one to interpret its meaning emotionally, personally, ever changing, and with a sense of pride.

In the spirit of aloha, the Nihonmachi Street Fair has begun presenting “Aloha by the Bay” as part its fundraising efforts. Through these concerts, organizers hope to build friendship and showcase many talented Hawaiian and local musicians.

General seating is $60. Concert doors open for general seating at 6:30 p.m. VIP reserved seating is $150, which includes a meet-and-greet reception with performers prior to the concert at 5:30 p.m. A $3 service charge will be added for online orders.

For more information, call (415) 254-9671, email [email protected] or visit www.alohabythebay.org.

Nihonmachi Street Fair is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Tax ID: 94-3088515