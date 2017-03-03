Cherry Blossom Festival at Descanso Gardens

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE — Descanso Gardens, located at 1418 Descanso Dr. in La Cañada Flintridge, will hold its Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12. (Tickets for March 4-5 are sold out.)

“Over the last several years, the flowering cherry trees h ave been stars of the spring show at Descanso Gardens,” said David R. Brown, Descanso Gardens executive director. “Last year, the Cherry Blossom Festival weekend was the single busiest of the entire year, and we are pleased to be able to extend the festival to two weekends.”

The popular festival returns with live music, origami, good food and beautiful blooms throughout the garden from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities free with admission unless otherwise noted. Activities on both days include:

Discovery Stations, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about cherry trees and related plants at these exploration tables.

Cherry Blossom Walk, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Take a guided walk with the gardens’ experts and learn about cherry blossoms and other flowering trees.

Origami, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Try the art of paper folding with help from experts.

Camellia Lounge, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase Japanese-influenced cuisine, including tempura and sushi selections. Full menu on main lawn, beverages and snacks in tea house.

Performance by On Ensemble at 11 a.m., 1 p .m. at 3 p.m. On Ensemble is at the forefront of a growing artistic movement in the taiko world. It has made a name for itself by infusing the powerful rhythms of taiko with overtone singing, odd meter grooves and soaring melodies.

Admission: $9 for adults, $6 for seniors/students, $4 for children 5-12, free for children 4 and under. To check availability and book tickets, go to http://bit.ly/2kXfDdc.

For more information, call (818) 949-4200 or visit http://descansogardens.org.