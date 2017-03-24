Cherry Blossoms in Columbia Park

TORRANCE — The sixth annual Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival will be held Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Columbia Park, 4045 190th St. (at Prairie) in Torrance.

Bring a picnic lunch, blanket and chairs and enjoy live entertainment. Food vendors and craft vendors will be on site. Families can enjoy face-painting, learn origami, and pet dogs from the Akita Inu Hozonkai.

Main stage schedule:

11 a.m. — Myo’On Taiko and SGI IYE Taiko

11:10 a.m. — Sampaguita Youth Dance Troupe (Pilipino dance)

11:30 a.m. — Kukkido Martial Arts Studio (Shaolin sword)

12 p.m. — Welcoming remarks

12:15 p.m. — Myo’On Taiko and SGI IYE Taiko

12:40 p.m. — Hau’oli Hula O’ Kamakani

1:05 p.m. — Raga Ranjani sitar students and Aloke Dasgupta solo (Indian music)

1:35 p.m. — Mai no Kai (traditional Japanese dance)

2:05 p.m. — Torrance Naginata Dojo

2:40 p.m. — Sunny Seki (storyteller)

3:15 p.m. — Kim Eung Hwa Korean Dance Company

Free admission. Presented by the City of Torrance Community Services. Sponsors include Soka Gakkai International, Torrance Sister City Association, and North Torrance Homeowners Association.

For more information, call (310) 618-2376 or visit www.facebook.com/TorranceCulturalServices.