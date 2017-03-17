Closing Party for Takachizu on March 26

Sustainable Little Tokyo and Little Tokyo Service Center will host a closing party for the Takachizu Project on Sunday, March 26, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the VIDA Group Building, 249 S. Los Angeles St. (between Second and Third streets) in Little Tokyo.

“For the last several months we’ve been collecting treasures and stories from Little Tokyo — food, gardens, housing, spirituality, cultural teachings, political organizations, people, buildings, and monuments,” said a spokesperson for the project. “Come see what we’ve collected, point out what we’ve missed, and take a final opportunity to add your treasure to the collection. Most importantly, come to have a snack and a drink, and learn about the next steps for the project.”

A “treasure map” of the stories and people of Little Tokyo, Takachizu is a public workshop focused on identifying the cultural treasures of Little Tokyo — what we value in the present in order to plan for the future.

Sustainable Little Tokyo also announces a community forum on Wednesday, March 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, to envision what SLT will look like in 2020.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SustainableLittleTokyo/.