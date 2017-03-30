Comedy ‘Celebration’ of ‘Ghost in the Shell’

The first “Scarlett Johansson Presents…” show happened back in May 2016 after the controversial casting for the live-action version of the Japanese anime “Ghost in the Shell” was announced. After three successful shows, this will be the final #ScarJoPresents show (until Hollywood whitewashes another movie).

“Opening Night of Ghost in the Shell,” which will not feature the actress or the movie, takes place on Friday, March 31, from 9:30 p.m. at Upright Citizens Brigade Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Seoul Sausage will be offering free sausages at 8:30 p.m. for the first 40 people who come up to their tricked-out Scion and use the password “I Am Major.” Sausages will be sold at regular price afterwards. Cafe Dulce will be providing pastries throughout the night.

Hosted by Will Choi and Keiko Agena, the evening will feature:

– Stand-up by Kyle Mizono

– Sketch comedy by Kay Kaanapu, Dione Kuraoka and Kaitlyn Tanimoto

– Improv by Kilowatt: The Mess Hall Superteam (Keiko Agena, Quincy Cho, Kay Kaanapu, Jiavani Linayao, Chuck Maa, Allyn Pintal, Joy Regullano, Erich Tamola and Ai Yoshihara)

– Improv by Voltron: The UCB Superteam (Lilan Bowden, Sarah Claspell, Kim Cooper, Eugene Cordero, Rene Gube, Zac Oyama, Dhruv Uday Singh and Kathy Yamamoto)

– A very special one-time-only presentation of “Ghost in the Shell: The Musical,” written by Will Choi, Mike Lane and Tess Paras

Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Plan to come early as the show will start at 9:30 p.m. sharp. Info: http://ucbtheatre.com/performance/52937

Parking: Ride-sharing or taking the Metro (closest station is Hollywood/Western) is highly recommended as parking will be difficult. UCB offers valet parking for $5 but space is limited.