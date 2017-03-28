Designs for Development of Little Tokyo Galleria Property Unveiled

Designs for development of the Little Tokyo Galleria property on Third and Alameda streets in Los Angeles have been unveiled by local architecture firm DGB+Line.

The owners of the indoor mall, which opened in the 1980s and was renovated in 2014, submitted plans with the Department of City Planning and requested a change in the land-use designation from light manufacturing to community commercial, as well as vesting zone and height district changes.

The new design, part of a trend toward further development of the Arts District, includes 994 residential units, including 110 live/work units and 160 affordable units; 99,300 square feet of commercial space; and four towers up to 34 stories high.

The project area, which includes the mall’s parking structures, is bounded by Third Street, Alameda Street, Fourth Street and Central Avenue. Centenary United Methodist Church will remain at its current location on Third and Central.

Plans have also been filed with the city to construct a building nearby at 330 S. Alameda St. The development would include live-work lofts, retail space, and a garage.

The projects will be unimpeded by Measure S, which was rejected by voters on March 7. It would have imposed a two-year moratorium on any development that requires changes in maximum height or land-use designation.

The architecture firm’s other designs include:

Residential — The Hill in Los Angeles, Commonwealth Row in Fullerton, Artesia Village in Artesia

Commercial — Stanford Wholesale Mart in Los Angeles, Office Depot in Little Tokyo, The Square in Sunnyvale

Institutional — Santa Monica Courthouse, Cerritos Church, E.K. Art Gallery and Learning Center in Los Angeles

Branded environment — Samsung Service Center in Los Angeles, Two Two Chicken in Fullerton, Coffee Bay in Sacramento

To see more images of the Little Tokyo Galleria site design, visit www.dgbamerica.com/project.