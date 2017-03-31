Festival in Fullerton

The CSU Fullerton Japanese Culture Club’s sixth annual Culture Expo will be held on Saturday, April 15, from 12 to 5 p.m. at CSUF’s Titan Student Union Portola Pavilion A, B and C, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton. The festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature chorus, traditional and modern dances, instrumental music, flower arrangement, traditional Japanese clothing. This year’s theme is “Shiki” (The Four Seasons). For more information, email [email protected] or visit https://csufjccorg.wordpress.com/.

