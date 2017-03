SAN FRANCISCO — Cherry Blossom Alumnae is searching for former court members from the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival for the upcoming 50th anniversary in April.

Many former court members continue to be active in the Japanese American community through Cherry Blossom Alumnae, but more than 100, from as far back as 1968 to as recently as 2003, are unaccounted for.

If you are a former member or know a former court member, go to http://bit.ly/cbcourt.