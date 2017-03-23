From Deadwood to Hollywood

“Comedy InvAsian,” a live and filmed stand-up series featuring Asian American comedians, concluded Feb. 26 with a performance by Amy Hill at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum. Hill, a Japanese/Finnish American who is originally from Deadwood, S.D., and has lived in Seattle, Tokyo and San Francisco as well as L.A., told stories about some of her 150-plus screen appearances, which include the movies “The Cat in the Hat” and “Fifty First Dates” and the TV shows “All-American Girl” and “Seinfeld.” She has recurring roles on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “UnReal” and “The Great Outdoors” and is a regular on Amazon Prime’s “Just Add Magic.” “Comedy InvAsian” also featured Joey Guila, Robin Tran, Atsuko Okatsuka, Paul Kim and Kevin Yee. Producers Koji Steven Sakai and Quentin Lee will turn the live shows into a digital television series with six one-hour episodes for the first season. For more information, go to www.comedyinvasian.com. (Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

