From Naginata to Onigiri

This year’s Hinamatsuri (Girls’ Day) celebration at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center in Little Tokyo, held March 5, included a naginata workshop for families by the Southern California Naginata Federation in the Aratani Theatre, a kimono workshop, a hina (doll) display, and a bento and onigiri workshop by Table for 2 and Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. The event was also a celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8).

Photos courtesy of JACCC (except where noted)

Yukiko Ishii (left), a wardrobe and costume designer and kimono stylist for movies, commercials and events, gave a talk about kimono, yukata, and the unique kimono dyeing process called kaizome, which achieves dye effects from chemical reactions. The model is Saki Nakashima of UCLA’s Nikkei Student Union. (Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)