Gardena Buddhist Church’s Rev. Miyaji Retires

The Gardena Buddhist Church honored Rev. Nobuo Miyaji with a retirement celebration at the Doubletree Hotel in Torrance on Feb. 26.

Retiring from the Buddhist Churches of America after 40 years of service, Rev. Miyaji was the head minister at Gardena for the last five years.

He received his Kaikyoshi (overseas propagation status) in 1977 after attaining a master’s degree from Ryukoku University in Kyoto. He has served at Jodo Shinshu temples in Santa Barbara, Ogden, Los Angeles, Venice, Fresno and Gardena.

At Gardena, Miyaji Sensei was instrumental in strengthening the Buddhist Education Program, deepening ties with Nakayoshi Pre-School, furthering understanding of the Jodo Shinshu faith, as well as guiding the temple recently during the Buddhist Women’s Association’s and the temple’s 90th anniversary events.