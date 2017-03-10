Girls’ Day at OCBC

Orange County Buddhist Church held its annual All Troops Girl Scout Girls’ Day Event on Feb. 24. This year OCBC invited Girl Scouts from Nishi Hongwanji, Gardena Buddhist Temple and OCO Girl Scouts to join in. OCBC troops participating included Daisy Troop 2041, Brownie Troop 916, Junior Troop 855, Cadette Troop 675 and Senior/Ambassador Troop 881. The girls listened to koto music and taiko drumming, learned a Japanese dance, made sakura mochi, candy sushi and had their pictures taken by Toyo Miyatake Studio in front of a traditional Hinamatsuri doll set.

Tags