The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute observed Hinamatsuri (Girls’ Day) on March 4 with activities for kids. Japanese Language School students performed “Sakura” and “Tanoshii Hinamatsuri.”

Above and below: Boys and girls turned stones into hinaningyo (Girls’ Day dolls).

Everyone also tried mochi with a side of Hot Cheetos.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo