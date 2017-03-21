Kathryn Doi Reappointed to New Motor Vehicle Board

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Jerry Brown on March 14 announced that Kathryn Ellen Doi, 57, of Sacramento has been reappointed to the California New Motor Vehicle Board, where she has served since 2013.

The New Motor Vehicle Board is a program within the Department of Motor Vehicles with oversight provided by the California State Transportation Agency. Its mission is to enhance relations between dealers and manufacturers throughout the state by resolving disputes in the new motor vehicle industry in an efficient, fair and cost-effective manner.

Doi has been a partner at Hanson Bridgett LLP since 2014. She was a partner at Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP from 2008 to 2014, where she was senior counsel from 2007 to 2008, an associate at Greenberg Traurig LLP from 2005 to 2007, and senior counsel at Livingston and Mattesich from 2004 to 2005.

She served as senior deputy legal affairs secretary in the Office of the Governor from 2002 to 2003, counsel to the secretary at the California Technology, Trade and Commerce Agency from 2000 to 2002 and staff counsel at the California Commission on Judicial Performance from 1994 to 2000.

Doi was an associate at Orrick Herrington and Sutcliffe LLP from 1986 to 1994 and a law clerk at the U.S. Court of International Trade from 1985 to 1986. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the UC Davis School of Law.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Doi is a Democrat.