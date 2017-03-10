Kizuna Announces 2017 Roast & Toast

Kizuna’s second Roast & Toast event is set for Saturday, May 13, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel.

The Roast & Toast will be returning in the new form of a seated dinner, but with a fun Kizuna twist.

The event aims to bring community together to celebrate the work of Kizuna as well as the achievements of this year’s roastee, Jerry Fukui. In addition to being the current president of Fukui Mortuary and great-grandson of founder Soji Fukui, he is very active in the Japanese American community, serving on several boards and committees.

The Roast & Toast will feature delicious food, great company, and a “roast” of one of the community’s most dedicated and well-loved leaders. Come for a memorable evening filled with laughs for friends, families, community leaders, and strangers alike.

Sponsorships and general admission tickets are currently available. All proceeds from the event go towards Kizuna’s youth programs and products that cover culture, heritage, history, and community. Kizuna is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 with the goal of educating, engaging, and empowering the next generation of Japanese American community leaders. The organization currently serves over 1,000 youth each year, ranging from elementary school students to young professionals.

For more information about the event, visit the event webpage at http://roast.kizuna-la.org or contact Sophie Wang by email at [email protected] or by phone at (213) 973-4465, ext. 4.