MBPD Searching for Missing Woman

MANHATTAN BEACH — The Manhattan Beach Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Ann Shenkler, 40, who went missing, apparently voluntarily, on March 15.

She was reported missing on March 21. She mailed her car key and storage unit key to friends prior to her disappearance. The last known message she sent was to friends and family at 9 a.m. on March 23.

Shenkler has a medical condition, and her loved ones are concerned for her well-being.

Born on May 21, 1976, she is described as Asian, 5’3”, 110 lbs. with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Formerly a resident of Playa Del Rey, she has no current known address.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the MBPD at (310) 802-5140 or one’s local police department.