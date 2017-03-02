Putt, Putt, Putt Your Way to Support the Rising Stars

By KYLA KIKKAWA

The Rising Stars Youth Leadership Program’s 14th annual Miniature Golf Tournament Fundraiser will be on Saturday, March 4, at Camelot Golfland, 3200 E. Carpenter Ave. in Anaheim.

This tournament will be filled with fun for friends and family. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

There will be an adult division and division for kids who are 12 and under. The first-, second-, and third-place winners of the kids and adult divisions of the tournament will receive prizes. All participants will receive a goodie bag even if they don’t win.

Don’t want to participate but still want to support? Come enjoy the all-you-can-eat pizza buffet and observe the tournament for just $10. You can also buy raffle tickets for $2 each. The grand prizes include an Apple Watch, two Disneyland Park-hopper tickets, and a gift card tree.

The Rising Stars Youth Leadership Program strives to teach important leadership skills and cultural values to high school students who wish to be more involved in the Japanese American community. Through a series of workshops, the students learn to how to use skills, such as networking and financial fitness, in their lives and in the future.

This miniature golf tournament challenges the Rising Stars 14 participants to put everything they have learned to use. The proceeds of this year’s tournament will fund next year’s Rising Stars Youth Leadership Program.

Admission prices are $20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Lunch only for non-golfers is $10 for the all-you-can eat pizza and salad buffet.

Thank you for your support of the Rising Stars Youth Leadership Program. We hope to see you there at this fun event. Any sponsorships or donations would be greatly appreciated.

Visit www.nikkeifederation.org/risingstars for more information.

—

Kyla Kikkawa is a Rising Stars Youth Leadership Program participant and a sophomore at Flintridge Prep.