Questioning Performance

Artists at Play and the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center presented a reading of Chay Yew’s play “Question 27, Question 28,” directed by Alison De La Cruz, on Feb. 26 at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo. Featuring (below, from left) Tamlyn Tomita, Dian Kobayashi, Shannon Holt and Marilyn Tokuda, the play — whose title refers to the loyalty questionnaire imposed on Japanese Americans during World War II — tells true stories of the courage of female detainees and explores connections between the camps and contemporary issues.

