Sakura Saturday

WEST COVINA — The East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, South Hills Plaza, and City of West Covina will present the 2017 West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, March 18, from 12 to 6 p.m. at South Hills Plaza, 1420 S. Azusa Ave. in West Covina.

The annual event will feature dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, taiko drumming, food, craft vendors and more. The entertainment schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: ESGVJCC Shinkendo/Aikido

1 p.m.: Presentations by local dignitaries

1:30 p.m.: Napua Lehua

2 p.m.: Hoshun Minyo Dance Group

2:30 p.m.: Emily Kinaga Wong, kotoist

3 p.m.: Biwa by Nobuko Fukatsu

3:30 p.m.: Bando Hidesomi Odori Kai

4 p.m.: Covina Kendo Dojo

4:30 p.m.: Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate Do

5 p.m.: West Covina Judo Dojo

5:30 p.m.: Kishin Daiko

Free admission. As parking at South Hills Plaza will be limited, free parking and shuttle service will be available at South Hills Academy, 1600 E. Francisquito Ave., and Coronado School, 1500 E. Francisquito Ave.

For more information, visit http://esgvjcc.org.