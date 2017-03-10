Shigin Workshop at Takachizu on March 12

“Takachizu: Gut & Soul: A Shigin Singing and Poetry Workshop” will be held on Sunday, March 12, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at VIDA Group Building, 249 S. Los Angeles St. (between Second and Third streets) in Little Tokyo.

Shigin is a unique samurai performance of Japanese and Chinese poetry.

At this workshop you will learn a bit about the history of this form and how it began in Little Tokyo over 100 years ago, hear a demonstration, and have an opportunity to write and sing in variations of shigin.

This workshop will be co-hosted and co-facilitated by poet/writer traci akemi kato-kiriyama and Patrick Seki, president of Kokusouryu Shiginkai (Shigin Federation). The goal is to bring a diverse intergenerational audience together to learn about shogun as a cultural treasure.

Organized by the Takachizu Project: “Treasure Map” of the stories and people of Little Tokyo. Takachizu is a public workshop focused on identifying the cultural treasures of Little Tokyo in order to plan for the future.

Seating is limited. RSVP to [email protected]