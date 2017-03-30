Skid Row-Kyo Cherry Blossom Festival at Centenary UMC

Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo, will present the 2017 Skid Row-Kyo Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a free event and all are welcome. The festival will have minyo (folk dancing), taiko, karate, tea ceremony, and DTLA/Little Tokyo’s largest flea market with community neighbors selling new and second-hand items, including crafts and collectables.

There will be an opportunity to win cash at the festival’s public ondo (festival folk dancing), which starts at 3 p.m. All are welcome to participate. No dance experience is necessary, just the willingness to join in the spirit of culture and community.

A talk on “Immigration Basics” will be given at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. With the introduction of recent government executive orders and mandates regarding immigration and travel bans, these presentations will have information for those at risk, those who have family and friends at risk, and those who would like to get involved in helping others.

Skid Row-Kyo refers to the location where Little Tokyo, the Arts District and Skid Row intersect. This is a “rain or shine” indoor/outdoor event. Entrance will be via the Third Street side of Centenary’s property. Limited paid parking will be available on site.

Attendees are asked to bring clean blankets and bottled water to be distributed to Centenary’s neighbors on Skid Row.

For more information on the festival, contact Wesley Nishinaka at [email protected]

Skid Row-kyo Mission, a non-religious, non-profit fellowship group based at Centenary, seeks to combine the spirit and culture of Little Tokyo, the creativity, imagination and inspiration of the Arts District, and the compassion and humanity of Skid Row to bring the three communities together in harmony, solidarity and unity. For more information, visit www.skidrow-kyo.org or follow “Skid Row-Kyo” on Facebook.