So-Phis Announce 59th Annual Fashion Show

ANAHEIM — So-Phis of Orange County, a social and philanthropic organization, will host its 59th annual Fashion Show, Luncheon and Boutique on Saturday, April 15, at the Anaheim Hilton and Towers, located at 777 Convention Way next to the Convention Center.

David Ono (Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award winner, and co-anchor for ABC7 Eyewitness news) and Aaron Takahashi (actor and writer, known for “Yes Man,” “The Wedding Ringer” and “Mr. Robot”) will again act as masters of ceremonies.

This year’s theme is “Hope, Dream, Inspire…Connecting Generations,” with the focus on how social media is fast becoming our “connection” to the world that can help bridge generations. The fashion show will again present a beautiful collection of fashions for spring by designers Jazzmin, Renko, Yearsley, and young girls’ designer Lularoe.

A unique boutique featuring items from fashion show designers is open to the public starting at 9:30 a.m. Dining room doors open at 11:30 a.m., with lunch served at 12 noon.

Contemporary entertainment will be provided by TaikoProject, Joanne Baduria, and Elite Dance.

So-Phis has dedicated 58 years to improving the quality of life for communities throughout Southern California. Proceeds from previous fashion shows went to support A3M (Asians for Miracle Marrow Matches), CHOC Children’s Hospital-Therapy Dog Program, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Pediatric Cancer Walk, VFW Memorial Program, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Japanese American National Museum, and more.

So-Phis event co-chairs Cynthia Tani and Elaine Ganiko extend an open invitation to everyone. Ticket cost is $75 and includes validated parking. For ticket information, go to [email protected] Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the event.