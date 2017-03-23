Two Performances of ‘Residence Elsewhere’ This Saturday

This year, East West Players’ Theatre for Youth program has produced a critical work designed for youth to examine their dramatically shifting political future.

In partnership with the Japanese American National Museum, the play “Residence Elsewhere” responds to challenges faced historically and today, as a reflection on the 75th anniversary of FDR’s signing of Executive Order 9066.

Written by Andrew Saito, Anna Moench, and Lina Patel, and directed by Jennifer Chang, the play features actors Alison Minami, Ricky Pak, Krishna Smitha, Michael Barnum, and April Lam depicting three different narratives in time, location, and sentiment.

In community partnership with Little Tokyo Service Center’s +Lab, “Residence Elsewhere” will be performed Saturday, March 25, at 12 and 3 p.m. at the David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St. in Little Tokyo, with an outdoor reception at 1:45 p.m. in Aratani Court. Both performances are free to the public.

Following each performance is an excerpt from Jeanne Sakata’s one-man show about Gordon Hirabayashi, “Hold These Truths,” presented in association with The Pasadena Playhouse.

The recommended age for these productions is middle school and up.

Also on March 26, at 4 p.m., EWP will be celebrating the life of the extraordinarily talented Keo Woolford, followed by a courtyard gathering at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring food to share; small donations will also be accepted.

In 2007, Woolford performed his award winning one-man show, “I Land,” which was the inspiration for his indie blockbuster “The Haumana.” In 2012, he returned to the EWP stage in his directorial debut of the critically acclaimed production “Three Year Swim Club.” His other previous EWP productions include “Stew Rice,” “Pacific Overtures,” “Heading East,” and “Big Hunk O’ Burning Love.”

RSVP for this weekend’s events to [email protected]