VC Raising Funds for ‘At First Light’ Exhibition

Several founders of Visual Communications have joined together to create a major exhibition of films and video, photographs, and artifacts that reflect the birth of VC and the development of diverse Asian Pacific American communities.

Tentatively entitled “At First Light: Portraits of Asian Pacific America, 1970 to 1990,” the exhibition draws upon the over 100,000 images in the VC photographic archive and from the 100 videos and films produced by VC. It will open in March 2018 at the George J. Doizaki Gallery at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center in Little Tokyo and run for two months.

“At the same time that we portray past events, we want the exhibition to speak powerfully to today’s audiences,” the organizers said. “We are living in a time of tremendous political and social upheaval where values such as cultural diversity, respect for civil rights, and the pursuit of equality and justice are very much challenged by conservative politicians. We can’t make this dream a reality without your help.”

A fundraiser for “At First Light” will be held Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Visual Communications, 120 Judge John Aiso St. in Little Tokyo. VC co-founders Duane Kubo, Robert Nakamura and Eddie Wong will present a video to illustrate the themes and images to be covered in the exhibition. Light refreshments will be served.

RSVP to [email protected] For more information on VC, visit www.vconline.org.