Velina Houston’s ‘Calligraphy’ at TheatreWorks

PALO ALTO — The regional premiere of “Calligraphy” by Velina Hasu Houston, directed by Leslie Martinson, is being presented through April 2 by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd. in Palo Alto.

Two continents, two cultures, two estranged sisters, and the two cousins determined to bridge the gap between them — all are boldly calligraphed in this international comic drama set in Los Angeles and Tokyo, past and present. East and West collide as biracial American Hiromi and Japanese free spirit Sayuri confront tradition, prejudice, and their heritage of filial duty in one final attempt to reunite their aging mothers.

Inspired by the story of the playwright’s own parents, “Calligraphy” looks to find the laughter in life’s tough questions.

The play features Mia Tagano, Jeanne Sakata, Emily Kuroda, Elizabeth Pan and William Thomas Hodgson.

Houston is known for such plays as “The Matsuyama Mirror,” “Cinnamon Girl,” “Tea,” “Kokoro (True Heart),” “A Spot of Bother” and “Calling Aphrodite”

Remaining showtimes:

Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 19, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday March 29, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m.

For more information, call (650) 463-2960 or visit http://bit.ly/TWCalligraphy.