Yokoyama Running for Cerritos City Council Again

CERRITOS — Frank Aurelio Yokoyama is one of seven candidates competing for two open seats on the Cerritos City Council in the April 11 election.

Also running are business owner Grace Hu, businesswoman/educator Sally Havice, retiree Bruce Barrows, police officer Chuong Vo, software chief technologist Ashish Kumar Verma, and technology consultant Anantha Ramachandran.

Yokoyama is a former member of the Cerritos Planning Commission, a local businessman, an attorney, and a youth sports coach. As a planning commissioner, he reviewed and approved plans for new businesses and home improvements to strengthen the local economy and increase property values for Cerritos residents.

He previously ran for the City Council in 2013 and 2015, losing by 27 votes in 2015.

Yokoyama was born in Fort Benning in Georgia to Tom and Chit Yokoyama while his father was serving in the U.S. army. Growing up, he played SEYO sports with the Southeast Japanese School and Community Center in Norwalk. He graduated from UC Berkeley Business School and Harvard Law School.

He and his wife, Wendy Sung-hee Ha, have two children, who are attending Cerritos schools. The Yokoyamas have been very active volunteering their time in the schools’ PTA and Whitney High School Foundation Board. Their children play SEYO basketball.

Yokoyama is endorsed by Rep. Alan Lowenthal, former Mayor Mark Pulido, numerous other elected officials in Cerritos and Artesia, and ABC School Board members.

Currently serving on the council are Mayor George Ray and Councilmember Carol Chen, whose terms expire this year; Mayor Pro Tem Naresh Solanki, Councilmember Jim Edwards and Pulido, whose terms expire in 2019.

The last day to register to vote in the April 11 election is Monday, March 27. The last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Tuesday, April 4.