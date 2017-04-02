2nd Historic Grapefruit Night at Wolf & Crane

Sustainable Little Tokyo (SLT) and Little Tokyo Community Council (LTCC) present the second annual Historic Grapefruit Night on Tuesday, April 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wolf & Crane, 366 E. Second St. (near Central) in Little Tokyo.

Sip “The 1884” cocktail, featuring 150 years of grapefruit history in Little Tokyo. Enjoy it all week or until the juice runs out. Hurry or you’ll have to wait a year for the next batch.

Support SLT, LTCC, and local businesses. Donations will benefit LTCC.

Come before and after the Tuesday Night Cafe season opener (7:30 to 10 p.m. at Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St.). The longest-running Asian American mic series in the U.S. will feature Steady (Stephanie Sajor and Eddy M. Gana Jr.), musician Rey Fukuda, filmmaker Tani Ikeda, Beau Sia, Priska and Kat McDowell.

Suggested donation: $5 to $10. A dollar of every cocktail will be donated to LTCC.

“There are two remaining Little Tokyo grapefruit trees from the Wolfskill Orchard, which stretched into Downtown from the late 1800s to early 1900s and popularized citrus in California,” event organizers said. “Recognizing the trees’ importance, JACCC [Japanese American Cultural and Community Center] and the SoCal Gardeners Association helped save and relocate our 150-year-old tree from its original location behind the Amerasia Bookstore (near what is now Pinkberrys) to the JACCC Noguchi Plaza in 1982.

“These trees have lived with us through the founding of Little Tokyo, the Japanese internment camps, the many waves of development, and continue with us in the struggle to sustain our community amidst the many cultural, environmental, and economic changes. Thanks to ongoing community efforts to sustain our history and culture, many more generations can enjoy these generous trees — and get our drink on! Come enjoy local food and drinks, share stories, and learn more about Sustainable Little Tokyo and Little Tokyo Community Council.”

For more information, visit http://SustainableLittleTokyo.org.