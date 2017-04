44th Bunka-Sai Set for April 22-23

TORRANCE — The Torrance Sister City Association will present the 44th annual Bunka-Sai, a Japanese cultural festival, on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, from11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ken Miller Recreation Center, 3341 Torrance Blvd. (at Madrona Avenue) in Torrance.

The event will feature food, crafts, entertainment, and cultural displays and demonstrations. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 22

Every 30 minutes: Kamishibai, traditional storytelling in English and Japanese

11 a.m.: Koto 7-Star Ensemble

11: 25 a.m.: Kayama Puppets (Torino Plaza)

11:50 a.m.: Tea ceremony by Yuko Kubo from Urasenke School

12:20 p.m.: Anime contest winners announced

12 p.m.: Ikebana lesson by Ikenobo-Kai (Assembly Room)

12:30 p.m.: Classical dance by Fujima Seiyumi-Kai

1:10 p.m.: South Bay judo

1:50 p.m.: Toshiko Okawa will demonstrate obi-tying with models in yukata and formal kimono

2 p.m.: L.A. Taiko Institute, Unit 1 from Asano Taiko

2:30 p.m.: Koto 7-Star Ensemble

3:10 p.m.: Torrance Kendo

4:20 p.m.: L.A. Taiko Institute, Unit 1 from Asano Taiko

Sunday, April 23

Every 30 minute: Kamishibai, traditional storytelling in English and Japanese

11 a.m.: Folk music by Matsutoyo-Kai

11:50 a.m.: Calligraphy by Beikoku Shodo Kenkyukai

12 to 5 p.m.: Amezaiku (candy sculpture) by Shinobu “Shan” Ichiyanagi (Torino Plaza)

12:30 p.m.: Koto 7-Star Ensemble

12:45 to 3 p.m.: Hands-on calligraphy demos

1:10 p.m.: Shakuhachi by Shoshi Kanokohata

1:50 p.m.: Classical dance by Fujima Seiyumi-Kai

2 p.m.: USA Wado-ryu Karate-do, Torranc YMCA (Torino Plaza)

2:30 p.m.: Yuki Yasuda Koto Zanmai Ensemble

3 p.m.: Koto 7-Star Ensemble (Torino Plaza)

3:10 p.m.: Torrance Aikido

3:40 p.m.: Classical dance by Nancy Hayata

4:20 p.m.: Taiko Center of L.A.

Proceeds will benefit Torrance’s student cultural exchange program with Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture.

Free admission and parking. For more information, call (310) 618-3930 or visit www.torrancesistercity.org.