Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival on April 29-30

CUPERTINO — The 34th annual Cherry Blossom Festival honoring Cupertino’s sister city of Toyokawa, Aichi Prefecture, will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Park (Alves Drive and Anton Way), the Quinlan Community Center and the Senior Center.

The family-friendly event offers:

• Arts and crafts booths

• Japanese cultural displays, including ikebana, swords, dolls, bonsai, koi

• A wide selection of Japanese food, including teriyaki chicken, Asian chicken salad, gyoza, sushi

• Live entertainment in the Amphitheatre, including taiko, dancing, martial arts, musical groups

• Children’s activities, including petting zoo and pony rides

• Japanese cultural demonstrations, including tea ceremony, origami, calligraphy, sumi-e, soroban

The festival benefits the nonprofit Cupertino Sister City Committee, which promotes friendship and student exchange programs between the two cities. Local nonprofit organizations that support services for disadvantaged youth, sports, music and language programs will have booths to raise funds for their groups.

Free parking at De Anza College on Stevens Creek Boulevard.

For further information, call Cupertino Sister Cities at (408) 252-2303 or visit the website at www.cupertinotoyokawa.org.