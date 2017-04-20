Egg-xtra Special Hot Cakes

Boy Scout Troop 719 will host its 48th annual Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Guests may enjoy breakfast in one of the dining rooms, or use the convenient take-out service. Tickets are $6 each and include fluffy pancakes, griddled ham, creamy scrambled eggs, and hot coffee or ice-cold juice. For an additional $1, blueberries or chocolate chips can be added to the pancakes.

Proceeds benefit Boy Scout Troop 719 activities. Pictured from left are Troop 719’s newest scouts: (back row) Tyler Hiromoto, Matthew Groveunder, William Dessert, Derek DeGracia, Evan Wada, Kainoa Higa and Evan Tamura; (front row) Jack Machian, Ryan Nakamura, Devin Huynh, Sam Yamashita, Matthew Flieder and Evan Rodriguez.