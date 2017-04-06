‘Ghost in the Shell,’ ‘My Korean Teacher’ at JFLA

Japan Foundation Los Angeles provides high-quality Japanese film screenings every second and fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the JFLA Auditorium, 5700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 100, in Los Angeles. This month’s schedule:

“Ghost in the Shell” (82 minutes, 1995), directed by Mamoru Oshii, on April 12. In the year 2029, cybernetic government agent Major Motoko Kusanagi and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of The Puppet Master — a mysterious and threatening computer virus is capable of infiltrating human hosts. Working closely with her fellow agents from Section 9, the Major embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity. (A live-action version of “Ghost in the Shell” starring Scarlett Johansson has just been released.)

“My Korean Teacher” (98 minutes, 2016) on April 26. After losing both job and girlfriend, things aren’t looking too great for Yong Woon (Yesung), a Korean expat in Japan. A chance meeting in Okinawa catapults him into a teaching role at a Korean language school. There he meets Sakura (Nozomi Sasaki), a single mother who is desperate to improve her language skills in order to keep her job at a travel agency. Sympathizing with her struggles, Yong Woon helps her and falls in love with her in the process.

Featuring Korean popstar Yesung from Super Junior in his first Japanese movie role, this film is an entertaining watch that will put a smile on your face and brighten your day. Filmed in Okinawa, the story is set against the backdrop of beautiful castles, stunning beaches and small city life.

Both films are in Japanese with English subtitles.

Free; no reservations required. Street parking available. For more information, call (323) 761-7510 or visit www.jflalc.org.