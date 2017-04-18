Imagine Little Tokyo Contest Winners to Be Announced

The Little Tokyo Historical Society will present the winners of the fourth annual Imagine Little Tokyo Short Story Contest on Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Garden Room at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Writers are asked to submit fictional short stories set in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo and honoring its community, culture and people. The judges’ selections are based on storytelling ability and best use of Little Tokyo as a cultural setting.

There are adult and youth (18 or younger) categories for stories in English plus a Japanese-language category. The prize is $500 for each. Submissions are received from across the U.S. as well as overseas.

Performers Keiko Kawashima, Kyoko Okazaki and Alison Minami will give dramatic readings of the winning stories.

Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.littletokyohs.org.