Karen Yamamoto Named to State Teachers’ Retirement Board

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday announced the appointment of Karen Yamamoto, 67, of Sacramento to the California State Teachers’ Retirement Board.

Yamamoto served as a second grade teacher for the Washington Unified School District from 1992 to 2007. She is a member of the Florin Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, the Asian Pacific Youth Leadership Project and the California Department of Education’s Curriculum Development and the Supplemental Materials Commission, where she was chair in 2003.

This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Yamamoto is a Democrat.

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) is administered by the 12-member Teachers’ Retirement Board, which sets the policies and makes rules for the system and is responsible for ensuring benefits are paid by the system in accordance with law.

Board members include Joy Higa, vice president of regulatory affairs, for UnitedHealthcare, who is a public representative appointed by the governor; State Treasurer John Chiang and State Controller Betty Yee, who serve in an ex-officio capacity by virtue of their office.