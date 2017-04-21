‘Know Your Rights’ Forum in Pomona

POMONA — Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Japanese American Bar Association and Muslim Bar Association of Southern California will present a “Know Your Rights” forum where issues of immigration, hate crimes and the current political climate will be discussed by a panel of attorneys.

The forum will be held Friday, April 21, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Claremont, 3641 N. Garey Ave. in Pomona, immediately after Maghrib prayer. All are welcome. Dinner will be provided at 6:45 p.m.

For more information, email Sireen Sawaf at [email protected]