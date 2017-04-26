L.A. Times Small Business Forum on Thursday

The Los Angeles Times Small Business Forum, presented by Morgan Stanley, will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Ave. in Los Angeles.

Learn from leaders in the Asian Pacific American community as they share their insights on the best marketing practices, grants, loans, business licenses and more. Stay and enjoy complimentary cocktails and appetizers.

Keynote speaker: Mike Fong, Los Angeles Community College District trustee

Panelists: Ellen Endo, president, Little Tokyo Business Association; Ron Fong, executive director, Asian Pacific Islander Small Business Program; Jason Lott, attorney advisor, Trademark Educational Outreach, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; Sean Yu, managing director/wealth advisor, Morgan Stanley

To RSVP, go to http://latimes.events/multiculturalforums.

This is part of a series of business forums for different communities, including African Americans and women. Upcoming forums are on May 25 (Latino), June 29 (LGBT) and Sept. 28 (Latino).