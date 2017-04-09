LTSC South Bay Nikkei Needs Assessment Community Feedback Workshop

GARDENA — Little Tokyo Service Center will hold a South Bay Nikkei Needs Assessment Workshop at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute (GVJCI), 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena, on Friday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The workshop will include a presentation of data as well as panel and small group discussions. Panelists will include Professor Tritia Toyota (UCLA), Alison Kochiyama (GVJCI), Shingi Kuniyoshi (Okinawa Kenjinkai), Natsuko Tanose (Nishiyamato Academy), and Yoshihiro Ishii (Bridge USA).

The South Bay is home to the largest concentration of Japanese Americans and Japanese immigrants, collectively referred as Nikkei, in the mainland United States. Within the Nikkei community, there are significant social, cultural, and language differences between the more assimilated Japanese Americans, with ties to the pre-World War II immigrant generation, and post-World War II Japanese immigrants, consisting of naturalized American citizens, permanent U.S. residents and short-term expatriates.

LTSC has provided services to seniors, caregivers and families with young children in the South Bay for more than 20 years. In order to expand accessibility and outreach to the Nikkei community in the South Bay, LTSC opened its South Bay Office in February 2016 and conducted a comprehensive needs assessment survey, funded by grants from NeighborWorks America and the UCLA Aratani Community Advancement Research Endowment (CARE).

The survey focused on identifying the needs of not only Japanese Americans who have lived in the South Bay for generations, but also postwar Japanese immigrants. Stakeholders from various groups participated to provide a broad range of community perspectives.

The goal of the workshop is to share the findings of the survey, get feedback from community representatives, and come up with next steps in terms of sharing various resources in the Nikkei community, social services, and community engagement issues.

Everyone is welcome to participate, but RSVPing at http://tinyurl.com/SBnikkeiRSVP is highly encouraged. For more information, contact Hiroko Higuchi at [email protected]