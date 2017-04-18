‘Music Behind Barbed Wire’ at CSUDH

CARSON — As part of CSU Dominguez Hill’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, “Music Behind Barbed Wire” will be presented on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. at CSUDH University Theatre, 1000 E. Victoria St. in Carson.

The program, which focuses on life in America’s concentration camps between 1942 and 1946, features the world premiere of “Behind Barbed Wire” for saxophone and piano, composed by Deon Nielsen Price and performed by Mary Au and Chika Inoue.

The legendary “Songbird of Manzanar,” Mary Kageyama Nomura, will sing original works from Manzanar, including her own “Can’t Fool This Heart of Mine.”

East West Players will bring “Residence Elsewhere,” a play that depicts three different narratives in time, location and sentiment: EO 9066, Native American relocation, and immigration bans.

Other performers include Kyodo Taiko, Calle Mayor Middle School Choir, and United Male Chorus of Los Angeles.

Free admission. For more information and to RSVP, call (310) 508-8116 or email [email protected]

For information on related programs, visit http://www4.csudh.edu/uce/EO9066/.