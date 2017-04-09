Panel on Asian Americans in Entertainment to Feature Star-Studded Cast

PACOIMA — San Fernando Valley JACL presents “Meet the Asian Americans in the Entertainment Field” on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, 12953 Branford St. in Pacoima.

The following panelists will share their career stories and how much of a factor their ethnicity plays in today’s entertainment industry:

• Keiko Agena, who is best known for playing Lane Kim on “Gilmore Girls” and the recent mini-series “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.” Her recent credits include the TV shows “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Colony,” “Grimm,” “Super(fluous),” “Shameless” and “Scandal,” and the films “Lil Tokyo Reporter” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.” She has a recurring role on a new series, “13 Reasons Why.”

• Guy Aoki, founding president of Media Action Network for Asian Americans and SFV JACL’s 2016 installation speaker. MANAA, which is dedicated to monitoring the media and advocating balanced, sensitive and positive coverage and portrayals of Asian Americans, has made headlines with allegations of “whitewashing” in such recent films as “Ghost in the Shell,” “Dr. Strange,” “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “The Martian” and “Aloha.”

• Francois Chau, who is known for playing Dr. Pierre Chang on ABC’s “Lost.” His recent TV credits include “The Expanse,” “K.C. Undercover,” “Berlin Station,” “Major Crimes,” “Bones” and “Criminal Minds,” and he guest-starred in both the original and reboot versions of “MacGyver” and “Hawaii Five-0.” He has appeared in such films as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze,” “Beverly Hills Ninja,” “Chinese Box,” “Lethal Weapon 4,” “What’s Cooking?” and “21 & Over.”

• Amy Hill, who has had regular or recurring roles on several TV series, including the Margaret Cho sitcom “All-American Girl.” Her recent TV credits include the TV shows “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Just Add Magic,” The Great Indoors,” “UnREAL” and “Life in Pieces” as well as the animated series “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness” and “Ameican Dad!” Her film credits include “The Unbidden,” “Couples Retreat,” “The Crumbles,” “White Frog,” “50 First Dates,” “Lilo and Stitch” and “The Cat in the Hat.”

• Clyde Kusatsu, who was also a regular on “All-American Girl” and appeared in the groundbreaking made-for-TV movie “Farewell to Manzanar.” His TV credits span ’70s shows like “Kung Fu,” “M*A*S*H” and “All in the Family” to current shows like “Madam Secretary,” “Doubt,” “24: Legacy,” “NCIS,” “Dr. Ken” and “The Grinder.” He was a series regular on “Island Son” and has appeared in such films as “Midway,” “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story,” “Rising Sun,” “47 Ronin,” “Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” “The Interpreter,” “Rumor Has It,” “Shopgirl” and “Godzilla” (1998).

• Elizabeth Sung, who has appeared in such films as “The Joy Luck Club,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “Ping Pong Playa,” and “The Unbidden.” She had a recurring role on “The Young and the Restless” and guest-starred on such TV shows as “Touched by an Angel,” “NYPD Blue,” “House,” “Desperate Housewives,” “The Sopranos,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Elementary,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.” She has directed two short films, “The Water Ghost” and “Requiem.”

• Chris Tashima, an Academy Award winner for his short film “Visas and Virtue,” in which he played the “Japanese Schindler,” Chiune Sugihara. His other film acting credits include “Kusei: Endangered Species,” “Strawberry Fields,” “Day of Independence” (which he also directed), “Americanese,” “Half Kenneth,” “Model Minority,” “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” “Under the Blood Red Sun” and “Go for Broke” (in production). He also appeared on such TV shows as “The Young and the Restless,” “Unsolved Mysteries” and “The Shield.”

• Tamlyn Tomita, who made her big-screen debut in “The Karate Kid Part II” and is also known for such movies as “The Joy Luck Club,” “Come See the Paradise,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “Only the Brave” and “Awesome Asian Bad Guys.” She played Maya Lin in the TV movie “To Heal a Nation” and has had recurring roles on “Teen Wolf,” “Berlin Station,” “Chasing Life,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “True Blood,” “Resurrection,” “Glee,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Law and Order: LA,” “Heroes,” “Eureka,” “General Hospital,” “24” and “JAG,” among other shows, and was a series regular on “The Burning Zone.”

Donation: $10. Bentos are $10 and must be ordered by April 14. Tickets can be purchased from any SFV JACL board member or by contacting Nancy Gohata at (818) 371-8013 or [email protected]