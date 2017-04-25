Playwriting Fundamentals at GVJCI

GARDENA — Explore the realm of writing plays. The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute is offering a playwriting fundamentals workshop beginning on Wednesday, May 3, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., and running for eight classes.

The fee is $60 for the session. Everyone is welcome, from those who have never written a play to those who have written plays. The classes will be taught by award-winning playwright Tim Toyama (“Visas and Virtue,” “Bronzeville,” “Independence Day,” “Yuri and Malcolm X,” and “Memorial Day”).

The session is limited to eight people. Contact Tim Toyama for more information at [email protected] or (310) 848-9890.