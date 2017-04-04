Talk on Isamu Noguchi and JA Incarceration

Dr. Amy Lyford will give a talk on “Isamu Noguchi, Sculptural Abstraction, and Japanese American Incarceration” on Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. at JSC Morrison Lounge, Occidental College, 1600 Campus Rd., Los Angeles.

This event is part of Occidental’s series “The 75th Anniversary of the Japanese American Incarceration: Never Again.”

Lyford, professor of art history at Occidental, will speak about the life and work of sculptor Isamu Noguchi (1904-1988), who was active in artists’ organizations and advocated creating art that would be socially relevant in the 1930s and 1940s.

Drawing on research from her book “Isamu Noguchi’s Modernism: Negotiating Race, Labor, and Nation, 1930-1950” (UC Press, 2013), which won the 2015 Charles C. Eldredge Prize in American Art, Lyford will explore Noguchi’s decision to have himself incarcerated at the Poston, Ariz. camp for Japanese Americans in 1942, and the impact that decision had on his life and work.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP required. For information on this and related programs, visit www.oxy.edu/75th-anniversary-japanese-american-incarceration-never-again. For maps and directions, go to www.oxy.edu/maps-directions.