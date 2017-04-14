The JA Experience by Way of Art

GARDENA — On Saturday, April 15, come join the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute for a one-day art exhibit showcasing the work of multiple artists depicting the Japanese American incarceration and Japanese American life.

Featured artists: Bill Anderson, Doris L. Arima, Kathie Foley-Meyer, Henry Fukuhara, Norman Guy, Donald Teruo Hata, Lily Yuriko Havey, Mary Hatsuko Higuchi, Lynn Chieko Mikami, Toyo Miyatake, Naomi Mizushima, Ernie Jane Nishii, Eve Pericich, Nicole Sato, Beth Shibata, Masako Nakano Shintani, Alvin Takamori, William Wassenbberg, Pat Woolley, and Tomiko Yabumoto.

Not only will there be artwork but there will also be an artist demonstration, art raffle drawing ($5 per ticket), a spoken-word performance, food and refreshments.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

The exhibit will take place in GVJCI’s Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (310) 324-6611.