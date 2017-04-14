Tohoku, Kumamoto Fundraiser at JACCC

A Tohoku and Kumamoto fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

“Stories from Tohoku” will be screened in the Garden Room. The documentary shows what happened after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami, how the people are recovering, and how people from America have supported people in northeastern Japan.

Producer Debra Nakatomi will moderate a panel discussion with Brian Kito, Megan Ono and Darrell Miho, all of whom visited Tohoku to offer assistance.

“In 2012, I had the privilege of visiting the Tohoku region … through the generosity of Dr. Paul Terasaki and the Terasaki Family Foundation,” said Ono. “This life-changing experience inspired me to share the stories of the resilient survivors and do whatever I could to help those still coping from the tragic event.

“It’s been six years since the Tohoku disaster and one year since the Kumamoto earthquake. These communities are still recovering and in need of our support.”

Coffee and desserts will be served on the patio.

Presented by the JET (Japan Exchange and Teaching program) Alumni of Southern California and Arizona.

Tickets are $25 and proceeds will go to the Japan Society’s relief fund for Tohoku and Kumamoto survivors.

To purchase tickets, call (626) 367-6118, email [email protected] or visit http://tohoku-kumamoto.brownpapertickets.com.