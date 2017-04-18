‘Untold Story: Internment of JAs in Hawaii’ at CSULB

LONG BEACH — “The Untold Story: Internment of Japanese Americans in Hawaii” will be screened on Wednesday, April 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the College of Business, Room 140, on the CSU Long Beach campus, 1250 Bellflower Blvd.

Produced by the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, “The Untold Story” is the first full-length documentary to chronicle the wartime experience of Japanese Americans in Hawaii. While the story of mass incarceration of Japanese Americans in California, Oregon and Washington has been well documented, very little is known about the internees and confinement sites in Hawaii.

There will be a Q&A session with Carole Hayashino, executive director of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii, following the film.

Presented by the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Department of Asian and Asian American Studies, this program is part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration 2017.

Upcoming programs: Screening of “Halmoni: A Story of an Undocumented Activist” and panel discussion on Wednesday, April 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at University Student Union; 30th annual Vietnamese Culture Night on Saturday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at University Theater.

For more information, contact Christian Lozano-Cuellar at (562) 985-7053 or [email protected]