USC Asian Pacific Alumni to Honor Iiino, Wong

John Iino (JD ’87), a partner in the global law firm Reed Smith LLP, and Oliver Wong (’76, MBA ’77), the president and CEO of the forest products company Far East American, Inc., will receive Leadership Awards at the 2017 USC Asian Pacific Alumni Association Scholarship and Awards Gala on Friday, April 7, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.

In addition to Iino and Wong, the USC Asian Pacific Alumni Association (APAA) will recognize two other outstanding members of the Trojan family. Rebecca Branham (MBA ’13), the managing director of the international project management and consulting company B&L Group, will receive the Service Award, while actor/director Justin Chon (’03), whose credits include the “Twilight” films and the 2017 Sundance Film Festival award winner “Gook,” will receive the Young Alumni Award.

“This year’s gala promises to be one of our biggest yet,” says APAA Executive Director Grace Shiba. “We hope you’ll join us to celebrate the achievements of our distinguished honorees and APAA student scholars.”

Iino is a partner in Reed Smith LLP, a global law firm with more than 1,700 lawyers in 26 offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He currently serves as the firm’s chief diversity officer, overseeing its diversity and inclusion strategies around the world, and as the global co-chair of Reed Smith’s Japan Business Team. Lawyers of Color named him “One of the Nation’s Most Influential Minority Lawyers” in 2014 and 2015. More recently, Iino received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Los Angeles Business Journal‘s 2016 Asian Business Awards.

Wong is the president and CEO of Far East American, Inc., an established leader in the imported plywood industry. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in China and Indonesia, the company’s customers include wholesale distributors, manufactured housing suppliers, independent dealers and industrial product manufacturers throughout the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Wong is also the founder and CEO of Modus Furniture International, which imports furniture from Southeast Asian factories and sells it at major retailers, including Costco, Living Spaces and Macy’s.

“We are so proud to recognize John Iino and Oliver Wong and our other honorees, as well as our extraordinary student scholars,” says gala co-chair Rei Umekubo (’85). “The gala provides the financial support these students need to realize their dreams of getting a USC education.”

The business consulting firm Kaji & Associates is the presenting sponsor for this year’s gala. The firm is headed by former APAA Board of Directors President Jon Kaji (’76), whose sponsorship of the gala includes the establishment of a named scholarship honoring his parents, the Bruce and Frances Kaji Family Scholarship. Bruce Kaji (’50) is the founding president of the Japanese American National Museum.

Funds raised at the event directly benefit current and future USC students through APAA’s programming and scholarship endowment. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit alumnigroups.usc.edu/apaa/gala.html or call (213) 740- 6035.