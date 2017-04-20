Uyematsu and Miyagawa to Perform at L.A. Times Festival of Books, Far East Lounge

Local Sansei poet Amy Uyematsu recently published “Basic Vocabulary,” her fifth book of poems, with Red Hen Press.

She will be reading from “Basic Vocabulary” at two upcoming events with Taiji Miyagawa accompanying her on acoustic bass.

The first reading will be at the Poetry Stage on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the USC campus.

The second reading, part of a three-part series of readings this spring at the Far East Lounge will be on Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. Vietnamese American poet Teresa Mei Chuc will also read from her work, including the forthcoming collection “Invisible Light.” The Far East Lounge is located at 353 E. First St., next to the Far Bar in Little Tokyo. Uyematsu teaches a writing workshop at the Far East Lounge for the Little Tokyo Service Center.

Both events are free.

Miyagawa, who has collaborated with many Asian American artists, including poet Lawson Inada and the late composer Glenn Horiuchi, currently plays with Los AKAtombros.