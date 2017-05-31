Annual Voice Recital by Lisa Joe’s Students Set for June 17

GARDENA — The 15th annual voice recital of the students of Lisa Joe will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1700 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Joe has been teaching piano and flute for over 40 years. She currently teaches in Gardena and Huntington Beach, after having taken over the voice studio of her mother, the late Sue Okabe.

Featured soloists are: Ted Abo, Linh Dang, Lisa Abe Furutani, Tom Ishimine, Michael Murata, Masako Nakane, Michael C. Palma, Nancy Quan, Allan Shigemitsu, Jun Uehara, Kristin Yata, and Sumi Yata.

Katherine Koyanagi will play the flute and Kurt Kuniyoshi will be a special guest vocalist. All performers will be accompanied by Joe on piano.

The recital was not held last year as Joe was in Japan with the Grateful Crane Ensemble’s Tohoku Goodwill Tour.

This year’s program will consist of popular and musical theater songs. All are invited and there is no charge for admission. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.