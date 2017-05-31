JAPANESE 日本語

Annual Voice Recital by Lisa Joe’s Students Set for June 17

Pictured at the last recital, held in 2015, are: (front row, from left) Tom Ishimine, Toni Noda, Sharon Sugita, Phyllis Nakagawa, Joannie Koyanagi, Sumi Yata, Masako Nakane; (back row, from left): Tad Tonokawa, Allan Shigemitsu, Michael C. Palma, Mitzi Toshima, Katherine Koyanagi (flute), Helen Ota, Lisa Joe, Keri Kaba-Dien, Jun Uehara, Linh Dang, Shirley Nagaoka, Emy Sakamoto. (Photo by Keri Kaba-Dien)

GARDENA — The 15th annual voice recital of the students of Lisa Joe will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1700 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Joe has been teaching piano and flute for over 40 years. She currently teaches in Gardena and Huntington Beach, after having taken over the voice studio of her mother, the late Sue Okabe.

Featured soloists are: Ted Abo, Linh Dang, Lisa Abe Furutani, Tom Ishimine, Michael Murata, Masako Nakane, Michael C. Palma, Nancy Quan, Allan Shigemitsu, Jun Uehara, Kristin Yata, and Sumi Yata.

Katherine Koyanagi will play the flute and Kurt Kuniyoshi will be a special guest vocalist. All performers will be accompanied by Joe on piano.

The recital was not held last year as Joe was in Japan with the Grateful Crane Ensemble’s Tohoku Goodwill Tour.

This year’s program will consist of popular and musical theater songs. All are invited and there is no charge for admission. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

