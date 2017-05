The annual Arigato Bazaar will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave. (at Third Street) in Little Tokyo.

The event will feature food, live entertainment, crafts, a silent auction, an opportunity drawing, and ondo dancing at 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to participate in the ondo — no experience required.

For more information, call (213) 617-9097 or visit www.sharecentenary.org.