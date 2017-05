GARDENA — “Serenity Through Bonsai,” Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai’s 32nd annual exhibit and sale, takes place May 6 and 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Round-robin bonsai demonstration at 1 p.m. on Saturday; saikei demonstration by Frank Goya at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit http://daiichibonsaikai.com.