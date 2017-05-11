Cemetery Cleanup in Oxnard

Volunteers are asked to come to the Oxnard Cemetery, located on the corner of Eating Road and Pleasant Valley Road, on Saturday, May 13, at 8:30 a.m. for the annual cleanup. Bring garden gloves, hoe, shovel, wheelbarrow, rake, your gardening hat and a beach chair or camping chair. The Ventura County JACL will provide bottled water and light refreshments. The goal is to honor the many Issei and Nisei pioneers buried in this cemetery. For more information, email [email protected]

